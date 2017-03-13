Counties Approve EMA Agreements

Mary Alice Reporting:

Two counties reached an understanding for radio programming.

Tuscarawas County Commissioners approved an agreement with Harrison County.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl says the purpose is for Emergency Management Agency radio communicating between both counties.

“This is a great way of collaboration between counties and regional cooperation on emergency type services. Our EMA and Harrison County work really well together and they are requesting to use that channel.’

Harrison County EMA will be responsible for any cost associated with the radio programming.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017