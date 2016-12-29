County Commissioner Attends Final Meeting

Michaela Madison Reporting

Just a chair and a trashcan in an otherwise empty office, a sign that Belle Everett’s time as a Tuscarawas County Commissioner is coming to an end.

Everett attended her final meeting as a commissioner on Thursday. She said she’s enjoyed every minute serving the county.

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the residents. My prayer, is that commissioners always have their best interest in mind and at heart when they’re making these decisions.”

Everett said she’s leaving behind much more than the wallpaper on her office walls.

“This year we have our budget hearings public, our meeting minutes and agendas are online. I may have only been here for four years, but we’ve accomplished a lot together.”

Everett’s final day on the job will be January 2nd. She lost her seat this past election to incoming Commissioner, Joe Sciarretti.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016