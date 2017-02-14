County Considers Request to Vacate Road

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The county is considering a request from the engineer to vacate a road.

Commissioner Chris Abbuhl said the dead-end street in question is off of Ft. Lawrence Road.

He noted that the engineer likely made the request after studying the roads throughout the county and determining what areas are unnecessary for the department to maintain.

The road currently services two houses.

Abbuhl explained that commissioners will view the property in person and then they’ll hold a public meeting to allow anyone with input regarding the street to share their thoughts.

Then, should the request be approved, the property will essentially be split in half and given to the two property owners the road currently serves.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017