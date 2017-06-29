County Coroner’s Office Sees Overdose Impact

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Tuscarawas County, Ohio) A report shows a Tuscarawas County agency is seeing a local impact in overdose deaths amid Ohio’s opioid crisis.

County Coroner Dr. Jeff Cameron says between 2012 through 2016 Tuscarawas averaged 11 overdoses death for an entire year, and by mid-June of 2017, the death toll is at 14 overdoses.

Cameron explains overdose deaths, on average, are individuals between the ages of 21 to mid-50.

“I think the general public thinks of overdose deaths a problem with people in their 20’s but the statics will tell you that the greatest number of overdose deaths are males in their 40’s and 50’s.”

He adds that the deaths are not primarily caused by heroin overdoses but due to synthetic opioids, such as fentanyl and carfentanil.

Cameron says in June a funding increase was requested to County Commissioners due to the coroner’s budget being cut $10,000 and the rise in caseloads.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017