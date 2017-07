County Health District Schedules Mosquito Spraying

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Port Washington, Ohio) Mosquito spraying set for the first week of July.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department is announcing that spraying could occur in Port Washington beginning around 8pm.

Mosquito spraying will be postponed due to rain or high winds.

Anyone with respiratory problems is asked to take precautions.

