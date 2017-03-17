County Library Hosts Recycling Event

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) If you have any unwanted documents that may contain personal and sensitive information, there’s an opportunity to safely dispose of it this weekend.

Molly Calhoun, Public Relations Associate, says on Saturday the Tuscarawas County Public Library will host a Drive-Thru Shred event.

“We will be using Go Shred, a local company. And they make sure that any of your important files or confidential paperwork, they make sure that its securely destroyed.”

Community members can bring up to three boxes of papers and other documents to destroy for free.

The event will be Saturday, March 18th from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library public parking lot off North Broadway in New Philadelphia.

