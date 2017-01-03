County Library Offers Technology Assistance

Mary Alice Reporting:

If you were given a gift of technology but are unsure about using it, a local library is offering assistance.

The Tuscarawas County Public Library will be hosting educational opportunities to help navigate new devices.

Technology devices are either iOS, Android, or Kindle fire. There will three Gadget Workshops for each category lasting for two-hours.

The first is for the Kindle Fire on Saturday, January 14th at 10am. The next workshop will be for iOS, like an iPhone or iPad. This session starts at 10am on Saturday, January 28th. The final workshop on Saturday, February 11th is the Android session for a tablet, phone, or Chromebook starting at 10am.

Anyone joining the class will learn the basic setup, explore available apps, and learn how to use the device with the library’s digital collections.

To learn more about the workshops or electronic collections go online at www.tusclibrary.org.

To register for a class or individual appointment call the main library at 330-364-4474.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016