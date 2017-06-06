County Library Sets Out to ‘Build a Better World’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Public Library System is joining the nationwide theme, ‘Build a Better World’ to heart.

Public Relations Associate, Molly Calhoun, explained that it’s all part of the library’s goal to encourage summer readers of all ages to make giving and kindness a part of their summer.

“We are hosting donation sites for quite a few local charities and nonprofits. We’re really excited about this because we really wanted to have something where the community could get more involved.”

She added, “We do a lot of programs, that’s really great, but we wanted to do something to give back.”

Calhoun added donations are being accepted now through July 29th and will be distributed in early August.

The following is a list of the items being collected and the organizations they will be given to:

Main Library Adult Department will be collecting new cat and dog treats, collars, leashes, toys, and bedding for Black Dog Pantry, a local non-profit that provided pet supplies to pet owners who are experiencing hard times.

Main Library Children’s Department will be collecting new backpacks and plush blankets for Tuscarawas County Job & Family Services to be distributed to children in the foster care system.

Bolivar Branch will be collecting new diapers in sized 4, 5, and 6, wipes (no flip top lids), new or gently used clothing for birth to 2T, and new or gently used maternity clothes for Birthright, a local non-profit that provides support for unplanned pregnancies.

Strasburg Branch will be collecting gum, socks, toothbrushes, toothpaste, lip balm, and more for Operation Gratitude, a non-profit who sends care packages to deployed troops, new recruits, veterans, first responders, wounded heroes, and their caregivers.

Sugarcreek Branch will be collecting health and beauty supplies, as well as paper products for Harbor for Hope, an organization in partnership with the Akron-Canton Regional Food Bank that serves the residents of Northwestern Tuscarawas County.

Tuscarawas Branch will be collecting paper products and toiletries for residents living at Warwick Manor, an affordable housing unit for seniors in Tuscarawas.

Calhoun explained in addition to the opportunity to donate, the five locations of the Tuscarawas County Public Library System are also offering giving heart programs that invite summer readers to engage in a project that will help ‘Build a Better World’ in their own communities.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017