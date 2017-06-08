County Library System Offers Trivia Events

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Public Library System’s Main Library is thinking outside of the box, or rather, outside of the building.

Public Relations Associate, Megan Kovalaske-Grimm explained the library will be hosting a trivia event this Friday at the Broadway Brewhouse in New Philadelphia.

“We’re always trying to get the population of millennial-aged kids back into the library system, so this is kind of a way to get in touch with them outside of the building.”

The first trivia will focus on a variety of topics and participants will have opportunities to win prizes.

The first trivia event will happen Friday from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. A second will happen at the same time, same place on July 14th.

