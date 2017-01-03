County Stresses Sales Tax Renewal

Michaela Madison Reporting

Tuscarawas County is stressing the importance of an upcoming sales tax renewal.

Auditor Larry Lindberg said the 1% sales tax generates a significant amount of money and it is set to expire at the end of 2017.

Lindberg said the tax makes up more than half of the county’s general fund budget, generating roughly $13 million.

The money has been used in several ways including building the jail and the administration building and operating the courts, the sheriff’s office and other departments.

Lindberg added that the tax must be renewed no later than the November ballot in order to avoid a loss in collection in 2018.

Commissioners are expected to bring the renewal to voters in May.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017