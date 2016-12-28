County Temporary Budgets Approved

Mary Alice Reporting:

County Departments will be going into 2017 with temporary budgets in place.

Tuscarawas County Commissioner Chris Abbuhl said the amount for the different divisions is calculated through past temporary appropriations. Once the final numbers are in after the first of the year a final budget will be prepared.

He explained the short-term budget is to allow the departments to continue operations for 6 to 8 weeks. The funds would be used for expenses including salaries and insurance.

Ongoing budget presentations are still taking place, and the final budget approval deadline is April 1st.

