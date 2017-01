County to Trim Millions From Budget

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Tuscarawas County is working to trim millions from the 2017 budget.

Commissioner Kerry Metzger says the budget work sessions began on Monday with a goal to craft the official financial plan for the year.

“We have a rather daunting task. We have $2 million dollars that we have to reduce out of the requests.”

Metzger says he expects the structurally balanced budget to be finalized by the middle of February.

