Court Challenge Ahead for Trump’s “One for Two” Order

(Washington D.C.) Public-interest law, environmental and labor groups are suing to stop the Trump administration n’s executive order to cut government regulations.

Robert Weissman, with the group Public Citizen, says it would require agencies to violate existing law governing the regulatory process, as well as the Administrative Procedure Act.

“The Administrative Procedure Act says they are not permitted to engage in decisions that are arbitrary and capricious. This executive order requires them to take into account irrational factors, things that exactly fit that definition.”

David Goldston with the National Resources Defense Council added that the two-for-one requirement can’t help by stymie the issuing of new regulations.

Why would finally catching up with chemicals that have been on the market for decades mean that we don’t need a clean-air regulation or a clean-water regulation or, for that matter, a regulation for another chemical?”

He says the executive order puts industry’s concerns about the cost of complying with regulations ahead of the public’s concerns about the problem that the regulation is trying to solve.

The order signed January 30th requires federal agencies to eliminate two existing regulations for every new one enacted.

Supporters of Trump’s executive order say it will clear away unnecessary regulations that hamper the growth of small businesses and cripple the economy.

