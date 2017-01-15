Crash Sends Teen to Hospital

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an early morning crash that sent at least one person to the hospital.

Troopers responded to an accident on State Route 800 just before 2:00 Sunday morning.

Dispatch confirmed that a minor was taken to Union Hospital however; no information was available regarding the severity of the injuries.

New Philadelphia Police and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office also confirmed they were contacted by the hospital to try and locate the teen’s parents.

This was for the hospital to receive permission to treat the teen.

No further details have been released.

The investigation continues.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017