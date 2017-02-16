Crews Investigate Cause of House Fire

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) A family of four is safe after their Uhrichsville home caught fire Wednesday morning.

Just before 8:00 police and fire crews were called to a structure fire on East 1st Street.

Police knocked on the door and notified the 2 adults and 2 children, ages 2 weeks and 1 year old, that there was smoke coming from the side porch of the home.

The family evacuated he home.

The fire department quickly extinguished the fire and the family was allowed back inside.

A cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

