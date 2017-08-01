Crews Respond to Blaze at Gradall

Michaela Madison Reporting

(August 1st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – Flames rip through a piece of machinery at a New Philadelphia business, causing nearly $100,000 in damage.

Fire Captain Jim Sholtz confirmed crews were called to Gradall around 10:00 p.m.

“As we approached the building you could see a very large column of smoke coming up from the middle of the building. We got mutual aid from several departments. When we got there a sprinkler head had gone off and was holding the fire within a dust collector until we could get inside with hose line and extinguish it.”

He says there were no injuries, but flames, smoke, and water did cause some damage.

Captain Sholtz noted that no one was injured, however, the dust collector, valued at roughly $50,000, was a total loss and the sprinkler system caused another roughly $30,000 to $50,000 in damage to a portion of the building.

The cause has been ruled accidental and was likely due to static inside the dust collector.

Captain Sholtz added that production was already on hold for inventory so Gradall management did not expect a significant impact on business.

