Crews Respond to Evening Blaze

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Strasburg, Ohio) The Strasburg Fire Department is investigating after a garage caught fire Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Dan Varner confirmed that crews were called to the scene on N. Bodmer Avenue just before 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

“On our first alarm we had Dover, Bolivar come up. Both of them had aerials. Dover had about five guys, so did Bolivar. Plus, Smith was also dispatched with us. We responded and the first engine out. When we got on scene, it’s approximately a 25 X 35 garage.”

Chief Varner explained light smoke and flames were coming out of one side of the building when crews arrived.

Damage is estimated at roughly $25,000. A cause is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

