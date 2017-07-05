Crews Respond to Minor Fire at Rite Aid

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Everything is back to normal at Rite Aid in Uhrichsville after a brief evacuation following reports of smoke from inside the building.

Uhrichsville Fire Captain, Nathan Crouse confirmed firefighters responded to the store at 8th and N Water Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after employees inside the store reported seeing smoke and smelling something burning.

Crouse noted no customers were inside the store at the time, but the two employees were evacuated to allow crews time to see what was going on.

“We did have a slight haze, we did smell what smelled to be like rubber or a belt burning. Kind of thought that maybe it would be on the rooftop heating unit or air conditioning unit there.”

Crews did locate the unit that had a motor that was burning up

No one was hurt and the issue did not cause any damage.

