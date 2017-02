Crews Respond to NP Fire

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Few details are known at this time, but New Philadelphia Fire crews are on the scene of a structure fire.

Several fire trucks are battling flames on Ray Avenue.

Reports indicate flames were visible from the home when crews arrived.

(Photo courtesy of Keith Gamble)

