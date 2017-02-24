Curtis E. “Kelly” Ruof – February 21, 2017

Curtis E. “Kelly” Ruof, 93, of Dover died Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Proud to be a Zoarite, Curt was born on February 27, 1923 in Zoar, a son of the late Edgar and Faye Skeels Ruof. Curt was also preceded in death by two wives, Wilma Ruof on April 28, 1980 and Joyce Ruof on April 23, 2009; brother, Edgar Ruof Jr and step-son, Rick Kreiter.

After high school, he moved to Texas and attended aircraft school, from there he moved to California to work in an aircraft plant making B-17 Bombers. In 1943 he joined the Army where he was a part of the 778th Antiaircraft Artillery Automatic Weapons Battalion that arrived in France in December of 1944, and quickly found itself at the epicenter of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne.

Following his military service, Curt returned to Zoar and was hired at Garber Lumber in Strasburg where he was trained to be a Master Cabinet Maker. There are many homes throughout Stark and Tuscarawas County with his beautiful kitchen cabinets and woodwork. He was also known for making his famous wooden bowls. Curt finally ended his working career at Hercules Engine in Canton after many years of service. He was a member of the Dover Moose, VFW and Eagles Club. Curt was an avid bowler who was inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 2009.

Curt is survived by his daughter, Dianna (Bob) Jones of Mineral City; son, Ed Ruof of Ft. Myers, Florida; step-daughters, Carole Johnson of Alabama, Kathy (Jerry) Lenarz of Dover; step-sons, Randy (Jerri) Straub of Florida, Mike Straub of East Sparta; brother, Wayne (Tommie) Ruof of Massillon; sister, Lois Stalder of Massillon; 16 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 27 at 2:00 pm in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Donald Snow officiating. Interment will be in the Greenlawn Cemetery at Sandyville where the Dover VFW will conduct military graveside services. Friends may call at the funeral home one hour prior to the service on Monday. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Curt may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

