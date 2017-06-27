Daniel Gregory Erb – June 23, 2017

Daniel Gregory Erb, 32 of Columbus and formerly of New Philadelphia died Friday, June 23, 2017 from injuries sustained by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A son of Gregory E. and Kimberly J. (Hawk) Erb of Columbus, Daniel was born at St. Thomas Hospital in Akron on June 27, 1984.

He attended New Philadelphia High School and graduated in 2002. He attended both Kent State University and Columbus State Community College studying graphic design and photography. For the past 13 years, he worked for Promowest Productions in Columbus, Ohio, most recently as the Director of Maintenance. Daniel oversaw the venues of Express Live (formerly LC Pavilion), Newport Music Hall, The Basement and the A&R Bar, where he worked closely to music that he loved.

Daniel was the lead in multiple bands over the years. His position with Promowest afforded him the opportunity to open for nationally recognized bands such as Keane, Ben Folds, Our Lady Peace, and Franz Ferdinand. He was happiest when he was on stage performing.

Those that knew Daniel, were aware of his talents as a musician and as a prolific songwriter. His music will live on forever. He had a deep love for family, for friends and America. He never met a stranger and was known for his kindness and generosity.

In addition to his parents, Daniel is survived by his sister Jessica (husband, Randy) Pierson; a nephew and a niece, Harper and Adeline Pierson; a sister, Sarah Eva (husband, Chris) Kimble; nephew, Atticus Kimble all of Columbus; maternal grandparents, James C. and M. Phyllis Hawk; and paternal grandmother Thelma M. Erb; as well as his devoted girlfriend and life partner, Bethann Rinaldi. Completing the family are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was proceeded in death by paternal grandfather, Melvin L. Erb; an Uncle, Rex A. Hawk; and two cousins, Adam J. Erb and Joseph A. Hawk.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, June 29, 2017 from 5-8 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A service celebrating Daniel’s life will be led by Pastor Don Stubbs on Friday, June 30, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home’s chapel. Cremation care will follow through Geib’s Tuscarawas Valley Crematory.

Daniel will be gravely missed by more people than he would have ever realized. If you or someone you know is struggling contact the national suicide hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Contributions in Daniel’s memory may be directed to: https://www.gofundme.com/7en97m-10000 to defray expenses or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

