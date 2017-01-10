Daniel P. Muzechuk – January 8, 2017

Daniel P. Muzechuk, age 83, of Wooster, and a long-time resident of New Philadelphia, passed away Sunday, January 8, 2017, in Wooster’s Smithville Western Care Center, following a brief illness.

Born November 17, 1933, in New Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Nicholas A. and Dencie M. Farrar Muzechuk. Daniel graduated in 1951 from Akron Central Hower High School, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his discharge, he married the former Marlene J. Siegenthaler on September 21, 1956. Daniel was employed for 26 years by the Continental Baking Company (makers of Wonder Bread and other products), retiring in 1993.

Throughout his life, Daniel thoroughly enjoyed reading and studying the Bible. He was a devoted family man who loved gardening, good food, outdoor grilling, socializing and making others laugh with his humorous anecdotes – he could light up a room with his winsome smile.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene; his daughters, Brenda (Eric) Kesselring of Columbus, and Melissa (Dennis) Hughes of Wooster; his granddaughters, Amelia and Adeline Hughes; his siblings, Tom (Pat) Muzechuk, Dencie Muzechuk and Sheila (Dave) Bair, all of New Philadelphia; his sister-in-law, Betty Muzechuk of Canton; and his many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his brother, Nicholas Muzechuk.

Honoring his wishes, a private funeral service will be held for Daniel, with burial in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory, please visit the Toland-Herzig website.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com