David Michael Lorentz – July 12, 2017

David Michael Lorentz, 79 of Dover and formerly a longtime resident of Leesville Lake and Louisville, died early Wednesday, July 12, 2017 in his residence following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Walter and Ann Torrick Lorentz, David was born at Canton, Ohio on September 22, 1937.

On June 16, 1955, David entered into the United States Navy and proudly served his country until his discharge in 1958.

Professionally, David was a Foreman for J&L Steel at Louisville for 34 years. He spent a number of years a s the President of Rockwood Property Owners Association at Leesville Lake and was a member of Holy Trinity Church at Bolivar.

A lifelong football fan, David enjoyed coaching the Little Leopard Football Team for many years as his sons played. He later enjoyed the sidelines as a spectator watching his grandchildren in their various activities. David also liked fishing at Leesville Lake, working on his model train sets, and wintering in Laughlin, Nevada on the Colorado River.

He will be missed by his wife of 26 years, the former Jacquelyn Dugan, whom he married on October 22, 1990; six children, David Lorentz, Jean (Chris) Neading, Daniel (Lisa) Lorentz, Jane (Scott) Adkins, Christopher Lorentz, and John (Tasha) Lorentz; 14 grandchildren, Chris John, Jessica, Andrew, Alana, David, Tyler, Ann Marie, Jacob, Kyle, Elizabeth, Lewis, Sydney, Sawyer, and Simon.

Completing the family are 10 great-grandchildren, Leah, Daniel, Lily, Chloe, Lena Mae, Adrianna, Jackson, Cooper, Carter, Lucy, and an expected great-grandchild, due in September; his brother, Tom Lorentz and his sister, Mary Lincoln and his nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Marie Lorentz and a grandson, Mark Allen.

The family will greet guests on Sunday, July 16, 2017 from 1-4 PM in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Msgr. Lewis Gaetano on Monday, July 17, 2017 at 10 AM in Christ the Servant Parish, 833 39th St NW, Canton. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Massillon.

Instead of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in David’s name be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Holy Trinity Church, 1835 Dover Zoar Rd NE, Bolivar, Ohio 44612.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of David by visiting the funeral home’s website at www.GeibCares.com.