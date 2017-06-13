David A. Miller – June 12, 2017

David A. Miller 77 of TR 419 Millersburg died Monday, June 12, 2017 at his residence.

He was born November 11, 1939 in Holmes County to the late Atlee E. and Alma (Kurtz) Miller. He was a retired dairy farmer and drove for the Amish Community for many years. He was a member of the Shilom Christian Fellowship Church in Fredericksburg.

He is survived by his wife, the former Ruth Kaufman, whom he married August 24, 1961; his children James (Julia) Miller of S. Carolina, Joanna (Allen) Miller of Virginia, Miriam (Paul) Miller of Sugarcreek, Caroline (Leonard) Mast of Arkansas, Michael (Sharon) Miller of Newcomerstown, Dwight (Karen) Miller of Kansas and Quentin (Kim) Miller of Georgia, 37 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and his sister Ella (Atlee) Raber of Millersburg. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son Mark David Miller, a step grandchild and a great grandson.

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM at Bethel Fellowship Church near Berlin with Pastor Marlin Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Bethel Fellowship Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.

