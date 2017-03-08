A Day Without Women in Ohio

Michaela Madison Reporting:

Wednesday marks International Women’s Day and rallies are planned across the state.

Special events are being planned to bring attention to issues such as gender equality, while also touting the social, economic, cultural and political successes of women.

Sandy Theis with ProgressOhio explained that the “Day Without Women” movement asks women to skip work, shop only at women-owned businesses and wear red.

“It’s an opportunity for women to stand up for families across Ohio. Women represent more than half of the population. We are primarily responsible for the caregiving in our families and I think we need to make our voices louder and stronger.”

Theis will attend the “Day of Action Teach-In” event being held at Capital University in Columbus to discuss their concerns about the G-O-P plans to defund Planned Parenthood and repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Wednesday’s action will highlight the persistent challenges women often face, including lower wages, sexual harassment, and attacks on reproductive health care. Marches and rallies are scheduled across the state.

