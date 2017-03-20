Dean Odell Smith – March 16, 2017

Dean Odell Smith, 87 of Dover died peacefully, Thursday, March 16, 2017 at The Inn at Northwood Village while in the care of Community Hospice.

The only son of the late Melvin and Avonel Clark Smith, Dean was born in Minerva Ohio on April 3, 1929.

Dean was a graduate of North Canton Hoover High School where he played center on the Hoover football team. At 18 he enlisted in the United States Navy and served on a supply ship during the Korean War. He met the love of his life, the former Sylvia Hofflander, at the USO in Waukegan Illinois and were married in San Diego on March 18, 1951. Dean was employed as a tool and die maker with the Hoover Company and retired from Tyson Roller Bearing in Massillon.

In 1984, Dean and Sylvia relocated to the Tuscarawas Valley and joined St. John’s United Church of Christ at Dover where Dean was an active member of the church choir. He also enjoyed singing with the Tuscarawas Valley Barbershop Chorus. In addition to his passion for singing, Dean enjoyed woodcarving and in his younger years hunted, fished, and canoed. Together, Dean and Sylvia volunteered at the Wilderness Center in Wilmot for more than 20 years.

In addition to his wife of nearly 66 years, Dean is survived by their three children, Barry (Emily) Smith of Greencove Springs, Florida, Dave (Diane) Smith of Highland Heights, Ohio, and Randy (Lillie) Smith of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Derek, Dena, and Danielle Smith, and Kirsten and Cameron Smith and a great-granddaughter, Saylor.

In addition to his parents, Dean is preceded in death by an infant son, Dennis Smith.

A service celebrating Dean’s life will be led by Rev. Thomas Dunkle in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 1:30 PM where the family will greet guests one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in the North Canton Cemetery in North Canton.

The family suggests instead of flowers, memorial contributions be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

