Death of Toddler Under Investigation

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Uhrichsville Police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl.

Very few details have been released at this time, but according to police reports the child was found dead just after 2:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the home in the 100 block of North Main Street.

Tuscarawas County Coroner officials have confirmed that an autopsy has been completed, although specific details have not been released.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

