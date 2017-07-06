Debra Jane Adams – July 2, 2017

Debra Jane Adams, 59, passed away in Aultman Hospital, on Sunday, July 2, 2017, following a year and a half battle with cancer. She was surrounded by love and peace in the presence of her family as she entered the presence of her Lord.

Born in Dover on April 14, 1958, Deb was the daughter of Martha Hobart and Larry Hobart. After graduating from New Philadelphia, she married her soulmate, Steve Adams, on July 12, 1986.

Deb’s professional career as a retail clerk with Sears spanned 38 years, prior to her illness.

Her love for reading and trivia was known by many; but most importantly, she lived her life as a child of God and as a tremendous friend, wife, and mother, never missing an opportunity to spend time with each.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Steve; her children, Dakota and Chloe; her mother, Martha Hobart; her father and step-mother, Larry and Adelia Hobart; her father and mother-in-law, William and Elizabeth Adams; and her siblings, Shelly (Michael Via) Rushworth, John Hobart, and Lisa (Joe) Mirra, and sister and brother-in-law, Sherry (Rick) Cole and Arnold (Darla) Adams.

Family will receive friends Saturday from 3 to 5 p.m. in the First Baptist Church at New Philadelphia. A memorial service will begin at 5 pm with Pastor Jeff Bartell officiating.

Memorial contributions in memory of Deb may be directed to the First Baptist Church, 878 Commercial Ave. S. New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 to be used for the church’s summer camp.

