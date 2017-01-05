Decrease in Holiday Traffic Fatalities

Mary Alice Reporting:

Fewer people died on Ohio roadways during the 2017 New Year holiday than in years past.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol issued the report on the four day stretch from December 30th and ended January 2nd.

Over the New Year weekend four people were killed, a significant decline compared to 2016 when 11 people lost their lives in crashes.

Troopers also arrested 398 impaired drivers and cited 988 people for seat belt violations.

Over the Christmas Holiday weekend, from December 23rd through December 26th, ten crashes resulted in 13 deaths. 282 motorist were arrested for impaired.

The Patrol reminds the public to use #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers.\

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017