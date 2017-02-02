Defining the ‘Executive Order’

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Kent, Ohio) President Donald Trump’s first week in the White House included five new executive orders.

So, what exactly is an executive order?

Christopher Banks, a Political Science Professor at Kent State University shared a broad definition of the presidential document.

“Basically, it’s a unilateral action by the president that has a lot of discretionary power behind it that shapes public policy. The general definition would be those kinds of orders that are generally directed to and govern actions by government officials and agencies.”

Banks said although on the surface it appears the process bypasses Congress, there are means to overturn and revise an executive order.

As part of separation of power, which fuels our Democracy, Congress can work with the courts to object to an order officials agree is unconstitutional.

This has been seen with President Trump’s recent executive order restricting access into the United States from seven mostly-Muslim countries.

There are several ongoing objections that argue the bans must be accompanied by constitutional provisions such as equal protection or due process. Litigation is now underway pertaining to those issues.

Banks added that whether an executive order strengthens or weakens democracy depends on which side of the fence you stand on each issue addressed.

According to a report released by CNN, Both President Trump and former President Barrack Obama signed five executive orders in the first week of their presidency.

President Bill Clinton signed two executive orders in his first seven days in the White House and President George W. Bush did not sign any.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017