Delays Continue on I-77 Southbound

Mary Alice Reporting:

Traffic on I-77 south near Strasburg could experience delays this afternoon as crews work to repair a guardrail.

State Highway Patrol Troopers responded Thursday afternoon to Schneider’s Crossing for a semi rollover. I-77 south traffic was backed-up for several hours from Bolivar to the Schneider’s Crossing exit, and according to OHGO.com traffic is seeing some delays Friday as crews work to repair the damage.

Dispatch confirmed that no one was injured in the accident.

Investigators are working to determine a cause.

