Delbert Graham – July 09, 2017

Delbert Graham, 84, of Midvale, died Sunday, in Community Hospice’s Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health.

A son of the late Delmar and Elsie (Brown) Graham, Delbert was born September 19, 1932 at Roswell, Ohio.

Delbert graduated from Midvale High School in 1950. Then, on September 21, 1951, he married the love of his life, the former JoAnn Truman, and they raised three children, Jeff, Brian and Melissa. The couple shared 39 years of marriage prior to JoAnn’s passing on May 9, 1991.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and was a recipient of the Bronze Star while serving in the Korean War.

Delbert retired from Helbling’s Restaurant Supply in 1997 and was a longtime resident of Midvale, serving as the village mayor for 26 years. He was a lifelong member of the Midvale Lions Club and a Melvin Jones Fellow, having been inducted into the former 13-G District Hall of Fame in 2011. He was also a life member of the former Midvale and current New Philadelphia V.F.W.

He is survived by his children and their spouses, Jeff (Beth) Graham of New Philadelphia, Brian (Becky) Graham of Sugarcreek and Melissa (Teddy) Metcalf of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Matthew (Morgan) Graham, Heather(Tony) Kinsey, Sara Graham and Tanner Graham; three great grandchildren, Reese Graham and Haylee and Andrew Kinsey; two nieces, Linda Hively and Connie Kandel and two nephews, David Truman and Ronald Graham.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his beloved grandson, Scott Graham and a brother, Donald Graham.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from 5 – 8 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. A funeral service celebrating Delbert’s life will be led by Pastor Carl Kandel on Friday, July 14, 2017 at 2 PM in the funeral home’s chapel. Burial alongside his wife will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park where military honors will be rendered.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Delbert’s memory to Midvale Lions Club, P.O. Box 124, Midvale, OH 44653.

