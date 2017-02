Dennison Explosion Ruled Accidental

Mary Alice Reporting:

A February explosion and fire has been ruled accidental.

State Fire Marshall Official’s report a fire started in the repair shop, when unknown vapors caused the explosion.

When firefighter’s responded to the call on Pleasant Valley Road the found the garage partially collapsed. Two employees of Eastern Resources Service were flown by Med-Flight to hospitals in Columbus and Akron.

