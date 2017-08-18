Dennison Firefighters Host “Fill the Truck”

Mary Alice Reporting:

(August 18th) Dennison, Ohio – Firefighters are looking to give back to students before school begins with an event to fill a fire truck with school supplies.

Dennison Fire Chief Dave McConnell explains the “Fill the Truck” goal is to give supplies to students in kindergarten through 6th grade.

“Once we get everything collected, the older stuff we’ll get to the Intermediate and then the younger stuff, like crayons, we’ll get to the pre-school and kindergarten classes.”

Those schools in the fire department’s district include Claymont Intermediate/Elementary and Immaculate Conception.

The event is Saturday, August 19th from 10am to Noon at the fire station.

Chief McConnell comments the supplies will be delivered next week and the schools will be responsible for distribution.

