Dennison Railroad Festival Kicks-Off

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dennison, Ohio) Wednesday afternoon is opening day for the 38th Annual Railroad Festival in the Village of Dennison.

Railroad Festival Board Vice Chairperson John Rypien says the festival has grown throughout the years but one goal is to always put money raised back into the Village.

Board President Greg DiDanato adds each day will feature musical talents, such as local groups System Rewind and Ginger and the Stones. On Saturday, the world’s #1 Rock-n-Roll Elvis and The Memphis Flash Band will perform on the gazebo stage at 7:15 p.m.

The mid-way opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 7th through Friday, June 9th and at Noon on Saturday, June 10th.

More information can be found online at www.dennisonrailroadfestival.org.

