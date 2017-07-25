Dennison Road Project Nears End

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 25th) Dennison, Ohio – An extensive roadwork and paving project is expected to be complete on time.

Dennison Council member Helen Borland explained the Sherman Street project began earlier this year and pre-paving will be taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

She added that paving is expected to take place on Thursday and Friday.

“On Sherman Street from N. 5th Street down to American Electric Power substation. We’re also going to go from Grant Street on 3rd, up to 12th Street.”

Borland said that for this week and into next week there will be no parking on these streets.

“The 300 and 400 block of Sherman there’ll be no parking for the week after that, just to let it settle. There’s nothing underneath but dirt. It’ll be a little more delicate.”

Total cost for the project is around $700,000.

