Dennison to see Impact from Income Tax

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) A tax increase in Uhrichsville will cause an impact to the Village of Dennison, and officials are preparing.

City voters approved a quarter-percent income tax increase in Uhrichsville.

Fiscal Officer Kathy Norman explained with both municipalities income tax at 2% now, the Village will see a direct revenue impact.

“We’re going to go back and look at our income tax, the revenue budget for those residents that live in the Village of Dennison but work in Uhrichsville because we will no longer be collecting there one-quarter percent.”

Norman said they will be reaching out to RITA (Regional Income Tax Agency) to see if a revenue loss could be estimated so the Village can make any budget adjustments.

Uhrichsville’s quarter percent tax increase goes into effect July 1st.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017