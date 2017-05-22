Dennison Turns Down Mayor’s Court

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dennison, Ohio) Council members rejected the idea of Mayor’s Court returning to the Village.

Council Member Greg DiDanato says Dennison used to have the court but no Mayor has wanted to reinstate it since the Village was sued twice and lost to both.

DiDanato argued that there are many problems that come with the Court.

“We will have to pay for a magistrate, you can’t arrest nobody. You have to go to court to get that order. So if we have to pay a lawyer to do all that to go after a parking ticket or stop sign, what’s the point? Then we have to pay to keep all the records and pay to do all the fines.”

Mayor Jeff Dryden argued that he would have been available to preside of the court and that it would have been good for the Village, but conceded to Council’s unanimous decision.

Mayor’s Court only hears traffic cases, ordinance violations, and other misdemeanors, and in 2016, Dennison had 538 cases on 735 charges.

