Deputies Assist in Apprehension of Runaway

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Baltic, Ohio) On Thursday the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s office joined in a county-wide search of a teenager.

The office was contacted by an individual Thursday regarding a 16 year old runaway.

Authorities learned the teen actually ran away from Mohican Youth Academy in Coshocton County.

Deputies located the teen on Maple Street in the village of Baltic.

Officials contacted his probation officer and deputies turned him over to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office without incident.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017