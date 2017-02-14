Deputies Discover Mobile Meth Lab

Michaela Madison Reporting:

An investigation is underway after a meth lab was found in a car.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip that people were manufacturing methamphetamines in the driveway of a home in Rush Township.

Deputies responded to the home on Rock Road SE along with a K9 where they found a running vehicle parked in front of the home.

A woman gave deputies permission to search the vehicle and they found bottles and chemicals associated with the illegal manufacturing.

The report has been sent to the prosecutor’s office for Illegal Assembly of Chemicals.

