Deputies Investigate Couple’s Death

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Wednesday, October 17th) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a couple was found dead in their home.

Sheriff’s Captain, Doug Hunter confirmed the bodies were discovered on Tuesday morning in Milton Township.

“A man and a woman found dead in their bed by an acquaintance who stopped by to visit around 10:30 a.m.,” explained Hunter. “We were called in to investigate as well as the Wayne County Coroner.”

Captain Hunter explained while the investigation is still underway, a drug overdose is suspected.

“We will not have the results of toxicology back for a number of weeks,” he noted. “We did locate some suspected drugs near the bodies, we do not suspect that there was any foul play as far as anyone else coming into the home and causing harm.”

The names of the individuals have not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

