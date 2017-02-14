Deputies Investigate Missing Man

Michaela Madison Reporting:

The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing person.

The agency received a call from a woman on Monday regarding her brother, Howard Ferguson.

Ferguson, who lives on Tippecanoe Road in Harrison County, was last seen around 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

He had reportedly been staying with his parents due to a sickness on SR 258 SE. Deputies went to the home, but did not find Ferguson.

A missing persons report was filed and he was entered into LEADS and NCIC as missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office.

