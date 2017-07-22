Deputies Investigate Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 22nd) Walnut Creek Township, Ohio – Two women are dead after a fatal crash at the intersection of State Route 39 and County Road 114.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Offices is investigating the Friday evening accident that occurred just before 7pm.

Investigators report that 63-year-old Christine Young, of West Virginia, was traveling northbound on CR 114 when she failed to stop at the intersection causing her vehicle to be struck by a westbound vehicle on SR 39 being driven by 79-year-old Galen Durose, of Lancaster.

Durose’s vehicle traveled off the roadway into a field. Young’s vehicle was pushed into the westbound bound lane of SR 39.

Young and her front seat passenger, 66-year-old Barbara Estep, of West Virginia, were both pronounced deceased at the scene. The backseat passenger a 17-year-old from Maryland was transported by Med-Flight to a hospital where she remains in critical condition as of Saturday.

Durose and his passenger were treated by EMS at the scene.

Holmes County Sheriff Deputies continue to investigate.

