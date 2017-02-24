Deputies Respond to Break-In at Fastback Auto

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Sandy Twp, Ohio) The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent break in at Fastback Auto.

Dispatch received a call Thursday morning from a person reporting the break in at the business on State Route 800.

When deputies arrived they spoke with two individuals, who explained one of their buildings were broken into and batteries were taken from vehicles parked outside.

The police report notes several vehicles that had hoods open with the batteries removed.

No further details are known at this time.

