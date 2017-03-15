Detective Recounts Interview during Trial

The trial for a 26-year-old accused of rape continued with Prosecution witnesses on Wednesday.

Tuscarawas Assistant Prosecutor Mike Ernest called New Philadelphia Detective Captain Shawn Nelson to the stand, who gave a narrative of his interview with Miguel Solis-Garcia.

“He discussed that he was at his home, they were having a cookout. He did not intended to consume alcohol and that he was not trying to drink as much. He indicated that ultimately he ended up drinking and he consumed between 12 and 18 beers total.”

Captain Nelson recalled a discussion he had regarding the girl’s age and how in Ohio it’s unlawful to have sexual conduct with a minor.

“He articulates to me that where he’s from that it’s also illegal, and it appeared he’s more concerned of what his family is going to think of him more so than what the act is. He just really didn’t want to be outed by his family. He acknowledged that he knew it was a crime to have sex with a girl that age.”

Solis-Garcia is charged in the June 2016 incident with rape, a first degree felony.

