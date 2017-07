Detour Set for State Route 39

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 18th) Dover, Ohio – A detour will be in place for a project on SR 39 beginning on Wednesday.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are replacing a culvert pipe from New Philadelphia to Dover, and the detour will be set up for the City of Dover.

Work is expected to last for two days.

Delays are expected and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

