Dickie Lynn Buker – February 27, 2017

Dickie Lynn Buker, 62, of New Philadelphia, Ohio, passed away February 27, 2017 in New Dawn at Dover, Ohio.

Friends may join the family at Bolivar United Methodist Church in Bolivar, Ohio on Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 3:30 PM for a celebration of life with Pastor William Eckert officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dickie’s memory may be made to the Bolivar United Methodist Church, 256 Poplar Street SW, Bolivar Ohio 44612.

Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Dickie by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622