Doctor Testifies Victim’s Story in Randy Vento Trial

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Testimony brings the victim’s mother to tears as the trial against Randy Vento continues.

The prosecution called Dr. Paul McPhearson with Akron Children’s Hospital to the stand Thursday afternoon where he shared the story told to him by the Mineral City victim.

He explained that the victim was walking home after spending time with a friend when he was approached by a stranger.

“An individual came up and asked him for help because he claimed he was lost. [The victim] refused and this individual then grabbed [the victim] and put a hoodie around his next. He told me at that point that he had a very difficult time breathing.”

The victim’s mother was brought to tears and she removed herself from the courtroom, as Dr. McPhearson’s testimony detailed the attack, which included rape and an attempted murder.

“Told me that this individual stepped on him and [the victim] rolled down the hill. He also informed me that this individual has a rock connected to some type of a string and that he repeatedly hit [the victim] in the head with that rock.”

Dr. McPhearson went on to explain that the victim told him he eventually became unconscious and the next thing he remembered is that he was crawling as emergency responders arrived.

The defense did not cross examine Dr. McPhearson and has yet to call their first witness.

Vento is facing a number of charges including tampering with evidence and attempted murder. He’s plead not guilty to all counts.

Following an outburst in court, which included insults towards Judge Edward O’Farrell, Vento was ordered to watch the proceedings via video conference from the jail.

