Doctors Share Stressful Holiday Tips

Michaela Madison Reporting

Baking, wrapping presents, buying presents, parties and more. This is a busy time of year, but medical officials are reminding you to avoid becoming too stressed.

Dr. A-K Misra said rest is crucial. He says a lack there of, eventually has an effect on your body.

“Be it headaches, be it being just slower, having a shorter temper. People should be able to cue in on the signs that we know about ourselves.”

He adds people are also indoors and in close quarters, so germs spread quickly. He recommends washing hands frequently and trying not to spend too much time in crowded places.

Also, Dr. Misra says eating right can help with the stress. To keep your energy up, he recommends eating balanced meals and health snacks, rather than all those Christmas cookies.

And even though the weather is cold, exercise is key. Misra says taking a brisk walk outdoors or squeezing in a visit to the gym will help work off some of the stress associated with the holidays.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016