Dog Credited with Alerting Family of Fire

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) A Uhrichsville volunteer firefighter is giving his dog credit for alerting his family of a fire in his home.

Fire Captain Nathan Crouse explained crews responded to the fire at the home of Devin and Tiffany Brown on North Main Street around 8:16 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“We had a little bit of light smoke coming from the second floor of the house. We found the one bedroom had a lot of smoke in it. We found fire along the one wall and were able to extinguish it fairly quickly.”

Captain Crouse said investigators are still working to identify the official cause, but they believe it was an accidental electrical fire.

Crouse added, Devin Brown is a volunteer firefighter and told the crew his dog began acting odd, alerting him of the fire in his home.

It caused around $17,000 in damage, but no one was hurt.

